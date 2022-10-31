Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $98.48 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Status has a market cap of $98.48 million and $5.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,385.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004068 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00044678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022515 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02828009 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,425,788.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.