Steel Dynamics (STLD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD):
- 10/21/2022 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $89.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2022 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $88.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Steel Dynamics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2022 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $89.00.
- 9/13/2022 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $110.00.
Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %
Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,014. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
