Steel Dynamics (STLD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD):

10/21/2022 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $89.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $88.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Steel Dynamics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Steel Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $89.00.

9/13/2022 – Steel Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $110.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,014. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Steel Dynamics Inc alerts:

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.