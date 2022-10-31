Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 1,130 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $4.38 on Monday, reaching $269.43. The stock had a trading volume of 47,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,508. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average of $244.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.