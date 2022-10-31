Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 4,264 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.63. 666,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,548,889. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

