Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 570.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $34.21. 1,936,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,349,992. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $52.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

