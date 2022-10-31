Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $4.39 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.19. 7,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $62.22 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

