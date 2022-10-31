Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $566,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 582,817 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 134,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,536. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

