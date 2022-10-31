Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

SPMD traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,432. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32.

