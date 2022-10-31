Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 1,680 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 238,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761,016. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

