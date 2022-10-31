Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888,421 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 953,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,275,000 after purchasing an additional 560,260 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 525,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 523,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,718. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50.

