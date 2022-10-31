Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 6,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 66,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,414. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.