Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,711 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,218,016. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

