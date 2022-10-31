Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 668.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 190,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 147,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $70.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

