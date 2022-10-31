Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.39 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886,000 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,864,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 99,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after buying an additional 130,645 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,213,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

