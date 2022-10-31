Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 503.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,492 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 346,516 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.