Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 14,383 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

