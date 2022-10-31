Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 22,209 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 266.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STERIS by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,878,000 after buying an additional 81,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $172.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.00. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.