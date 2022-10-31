Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 416 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $243.25 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.89 and its 200 day moving average is $237.41.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

