Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,325 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 120.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,541,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,565,000 after buying an additional 1,387,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.



