Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,278 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $187.94 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.99.

