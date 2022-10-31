Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 679,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLOT opened at $50.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

