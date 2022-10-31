Stifel Nicolaus Trims SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Target Price to $110.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.13.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $122.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.08. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $1,102,713.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.