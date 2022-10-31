Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 31st (AEOXF, AIBRF, BBVA, CAIXY, CZMWY, DIISY, DVDCF, EQNR, EVVTY, ICAGY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 31st:

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($115.31) to €114.00 ($116.33). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.80 ($3.88). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.50 ($5.61). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its price target increased by Societe Generale from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €156.00 ($159.18) to €167.00 ($170.41). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78).

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €7.70 ($7.86) to €8.00 ($8.16). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 354.00 to 376.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 1,005 to SEK 993. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.40 ($1.43) to €1.45 ($1.48). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from €139.00 ($141.84) to €142.00 ($144.90). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 370 ($4.47).

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €77.50 ($79.08) to €73.00 ($74.49). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $75.00.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €99.00 ($101.02) to €94.00 ($95.92). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($81.63) to €70.00 ($71.43). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 106 to SEK 116. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$174.00 to C$172.00.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.50 ($21.94) to €20.50 ($20.92). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $27.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

