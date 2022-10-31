Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 31st (AEOXF, AIBRF, BBVA, CAIXY, CZMWY, DIISY, DVDCF, EQNR, EVVTY, ICAGY)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 31st:

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €113.00 ($115.31) to €114.00 ($116.33). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.80 ($3.88). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.50 ($5.61). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its price target increased by Societe Generale from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €156.00 ($159.18) to €167.00 ($170.41). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78).

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €7.70 ($7.86) to €8.00 ($8.16). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 354.00 to 376.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 1,005 to SEK 993. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.40 ($1.43) to €1.45 ($1.48). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from €139.00 ($141.84) to €142.00 ($144.90). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 370 ($4.47).

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from €77.50 ($79.08) to €73.00 ($74.49). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $75.00.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €99.00 ($101.02) to €94.00 ($95.92). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($81.63) to €70.00 ($71.43). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 106 to SEK 116. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$174.00 to C$172.00.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.50 ($21.94) to €20.50 ($20.92). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $27.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

