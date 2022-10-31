Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

SYBT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday.

SYBT stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $216,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,050.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,874.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $216,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,064,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after buying an additional 59,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

