StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 465.64% and a negative net margin of 797.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

