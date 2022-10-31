StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.65. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $16.80.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 185.09% and a negative net margin of 372.04%.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
