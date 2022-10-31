StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.