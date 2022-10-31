StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

TWIN stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $179.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.20. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Twin Disc

About Twin Disc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

