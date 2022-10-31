StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Stock Performance
TWIN stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $179.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.20. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $18.20.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Twin Disc
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
