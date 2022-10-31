StockNews.com Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

CLNE opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.22 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,535,000 after buying an additional 177,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,745,000 after buying an additional 115,935 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,236,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,637,000 after buying an additional 531,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,893,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 67,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.