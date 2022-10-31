StormX (STMX) Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges

StormX (STMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. StormX has a total market capitalization of $68.46 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StormX has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.
StormX Token Profile
StormX’s genesis date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling StormX
