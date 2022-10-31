Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Stratis has a total market cap of $76.77 million and $12.26 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,623.05 or 0.07824881 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001991 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00093482 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00034114 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00068919 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015118 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001739 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00025858 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000294 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,549,029 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
