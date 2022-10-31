Streakk (STKK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $566,856.00

Streakk (STKK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $341.04 or 0.01673400 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $3.41 billion and approximately $566,856.00 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,395.04 or 0.31057392 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 364.01800584 USD and is up 4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $607,472.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

