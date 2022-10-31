Strike Price Hits $14.88 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Strike token can now be bought for approximately $14.88 or 0.00072504 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $50.84 million and $2.10 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strike Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,417,010 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

