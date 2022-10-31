Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

