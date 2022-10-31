Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$67.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to C$67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.31.

TSE SLF opened at C$58.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 759.61 and a current ratio of 811.07. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$74.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.80.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4066863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total value of C$1,697,694.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,455.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

