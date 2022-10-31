SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

