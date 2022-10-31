SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.
About SunLink Health Systems
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunLink Health Systems (SSY)
