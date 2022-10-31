Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $45.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152,327 shares of company stock worth $4,570,940 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.