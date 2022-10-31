Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $37.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 109.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE NOVA opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.25. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,327 shares of company stock worth $4,570,940. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,108 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $25,390,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after purchasing an additional 973,966 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 849,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $14,824,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.