Superior Group of Companies (SGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $166.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently -90.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

