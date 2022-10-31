SushiSwap (SUSHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $161.10 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00008216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $215.07 million and $161.10 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

