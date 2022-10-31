Susquehanna Lowers NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $25.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE NOV opened at $21.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 719.57 and a beta of 1.76. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NOV by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

