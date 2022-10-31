SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $227.79 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.59 and a 200-day moving average of $412.94.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.