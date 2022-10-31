Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given New SEK 116 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 106 to SEK 116 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SWMAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 59,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,545. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

