Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given New SEK 116 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 106 to SEK 116 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of SWMAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 59,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,545. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
