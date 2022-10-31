Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

SWMAY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. 113,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.44. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

