Synapse (SYN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $190.47 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, Synapse has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Synapse has a total market cap of $190.47 million and $1.41 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00005157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

