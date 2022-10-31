Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $195.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,402,000 after acquiring an additional 481,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 98.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.57. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

