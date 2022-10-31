T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Lowered to $175.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.06. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $151.93.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after buying an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after buying an additional 269,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

