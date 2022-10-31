T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,276. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.98. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $223.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

