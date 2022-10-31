TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAL shares. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE TAL opened at $4.26 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

