TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAL shares. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
TAL Education Group Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE TAL opened at $4.26 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.