Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$6.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.68.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting C$5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,009. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.08 and a 1 year high of C$6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$406.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

